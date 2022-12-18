Police speak out after multiple drivers charged with impaired driving over the weekend

Police in Waterloo region and Guelph are sounding the alarm after over a dozen people were charged with impaired driving on the weekend.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers charged five drivers with impaired driving offences.

Meanwhile, police in Guelph arrested seven people for impaired driving over the weekend, including one who was trying to pick up a friend who had been involved in a head-on collision while also allegedly impaired.

Waterloo regional police said between Dec. 16 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 officers charged 11 drivers with impaired driving offences throughout the region. Three of those incidents involved collisions.

“One of those impaired drivers was charged as a result of Festive RIDE. The rest were charged over the course of officer duties whether in traffic services or patrol investigator,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths with the Waterloo regional police.

Police said impaired driving charges typically increase the closer we get to the holidays.

“We certainly are concerned to see the number of impaired drivers we are seeing on the road,” said Griffiths.

Guelph police said two impaired drivers were found during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check, and another two charged after passerby’s called in to police.

Three people were arrested after being involved in a crash, according to police.

“A vehicle entered oncoming lanes of traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle,” said Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey. “While officers were on scene investigating that collision, which ultimately resulted in a male being arrested for impaired driving, a second male arrived driving another vehicle. Officers spoke to him, and he had alcohol on his breath as well.”

Guelph police said arresting seven impaired drivers in one weekend is higher than normal.

“It is frustrating. There’s plenty of messaging about how dangerous this activity is, the penalties keep increasing for those who are caught, and yet the message doesn’t seem to be getting through,” said Tracey.

Police have been holding Festive RIDE campaigns since Nov. 17 and will continue to hold them until the campaign ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

Waterloo regional police said from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8 the campaign has seen a total of 2,669 vehicles have been checked, 47 roadside screening devices have been administered and five people have been charged with impaired driving.

These are only numbers captured as part of the RIDE programs and don’t reflect the total number of impaired driving charges during that time period.

Police said during the campaign, officers will conduct RIDE initiatives and random mobile checks to help keep roads free of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers.

Ending impaired driving is something Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada has been pushing for.

“The figures this weekend are just a grim reminder that any of these impaired driving cases could have lead to injury or fatality on the road,” said Isaac Hewitt-Harris with the MADD Canada Waterloo chapter.

Hewitt-Harris said impaired driving is completely preventable, and it only takes a couple minutes of planning to possibly prevent injury or death.