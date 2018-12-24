Featured
Police seize suspected meth and fentanyl, trafficking charges laid
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 11:10AM EST
A Cambridge male is facing drug charges after being arrested on the weekend.
The man, 50, was wanted on a warrant when police found him on Saturday morning.
As a result of the investigation, police seized suspected crystal meth and fentanyl.
They also found cash, packaging and a digital scale.
He was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police held him for a bail hearing.