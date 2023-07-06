Police seize loaded handgun in Guelph

A 20-year-old man from the Niagara region is facing firearm and drug charges after police say a loaded handgun and cocaine were seized Wednesday in Guelph.

According to the Guelph Police Service, its Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) unit launched an investigation earlier this year about a suspect travelling to Guelph to traffic illegal substances.

The man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.

During the arrest, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun in the man’s waistband. Police said the serial number had been removed from the gun and it was loaded with hollow-point bullets, with one in the chamber ready to shoot.

Police also seized roughly $4,000 worth of cocaine and several thousand dollars in cash.

A 20-year-old man from Smithville was charged with:

• Possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

• Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

• Other weapons charges

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.