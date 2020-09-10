KITCHENER -- Police have seized a huge amount of cannabis after they reportedly busted an illegal business in downtown Brantford two weeks ago.

According to a news release, officers went to the business in the downtown core after receiving several complaints about the sale of illicit cannabis.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw cannabis and price lists clearly visible. As a result of a search warrant that followed, police say they seized more than seven kilograms of cannabis, as well as hundreds of cannabis-infused edibles and products.

Police also seized cash and records relating to electronic purchases.

Officials say that the business was not licensed to sell cannabis, and the items seized were not from licensed distributors.

A 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Brantford have been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing and possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act.

Police say they also found what appeared to be cocaine, and both people have been charged with possession of a controlled substance, as well.

Here's a more comprehensive list of what police reportedly seized (all values are approximate):

7,494 grams of cannabis

244 grams of hash

One gram of suspected cocaine

THC-infused chocolate cannabis edibles

150 one-gram packages of "shatter"

51 500-milligram packages of THC-infused gummy candies

96 individually-packaged THC infused gummy cannabis candy

27 THC-infused cheesecakes

23 THC-infused brownies

16 bags of THC-infused cotton candy

A candy floss machine used to create THC infused cotton candy

182 cannabis cigarettes

26 grams of "shatter"

50 "moon rock" THC-infused edibles

35 grams of "Bits and Bites" THC-infused edibles

Four loaves of THC-infused banana bread

Officials say that many of the items seized are dangerous because they resemble candy and would appeal to children. Legal cannabis distributors have to package their products in plain, child-resistant packaging.