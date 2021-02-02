KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police seized drugs, including fentanyl, and nearly $10,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Kitchener last week.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South on Friday. Officers found out the driver didn't have a licence.

They found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis in the vehicle. The man also had $9,800 in cash.

The 22-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with three counts of possession for trafficking, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and driving without a licence.