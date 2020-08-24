KITCHENER -- A 43-year-old man is facing a number of drug- and weapons-related charges after police searched a home in Cambridge on Saturday.

Officers from the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Drugs and Firearms Team arrested the man near Franklin Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway as part of a drug investigation.

They also seized cellphones, cash and cocaine as a result of this arrest.

Officers later carried out a search warrant at a home on Tiller Drive. There, they seized more cocaine, as well as Oxycodone pills, brass knuckles, two .44 caliber Winchester bullets, scales, packaging and a large amount of Canadian currency.

Police are reminding the public they can anonymously report any suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.