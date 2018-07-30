Featured
Police seize drugs and cash after man caught stunt driving
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:47AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a driver and his passenger are facing numerous charges after being stopped early Monday morning.
Police say they conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. on Brantford Highway near Footbridge Road in North Dumfries, after a vehicle was allegedly clocked doing 175 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The male driver was charged with Stunt Driving and had his vehicle and licence seized on the spot.
Upon investigation officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash.
The driver and his passenger are facing numerous charges.