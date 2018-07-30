

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a driver and his passenger are facing numerous charges after being stopped early Monday morning.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. on Brantford Highway near Footbridge Road in North Dumfries, after a vehicle was allegedly clocked doing 175 km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The male driver was charged with Stunt Driving and had his vehicle and licence seized on the spot.

Upon investigation officers seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash.

The driver and his passenger are facing numerous charges.