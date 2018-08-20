

CTV Kitchener





Regional police units conducted a search warrant at a residence on Lester Street in Waterloo.

On Aug. 16, a search warrant revealed suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, marijuana and cannabis resin.

Involved in the operation were members of the Waterloo Regional Police Drugs and Firearms Branch, the Emergency Response Team and CORE team.

A Waterloo man and woman, 41 and 27 respectively, were arrested and charged with several drug offences.

Both were held for a bail hearing the following day.

The investigation is ongoing.