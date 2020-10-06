KITCHENER -- Stratford police say five people have been charged after they seized more than $67,000 in drugs after performing a traffic stop in Stratford and executing warrants in Kitchener, St. Marys and Woodstock.

Police say the investigation began in June after reports of methamphetamines and cocaine being trafficked in Stratford.

On Monday, a 51-year-old Stratford man was stopped in his vehicle on Erie Street around 1 a.m. He was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police say he had 404 grams of methamphetamine, 174 grams of contain and 70 hydromorphone capsules in his vehicle.

Police say they carried out four search warrants at homes in St. Marys, Woodstock and Kitchener. They seized another 82.5 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of cocaine.

A 32-year-old St. Marys man, a 25-year-old St. Marys woman, a 21-year-old St. Marys woman and a 29-year-old Woodstock woman were also charged in relation to the incident. The men were held for bail hearings, while the women were released and will need to attend court at a later date.

Police say they seized a total of $67,372 in drugs and the vehicle in the original traffic stop.