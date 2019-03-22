

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have seized an estimated $240,000-worth of suspected cocaine as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

It began Thursday when a man and a woman were arrested for drug possession. Police obtained search warrants for two addresses in Kitchener, where about three kilograms of cocaine and several thousand dollars in cash were seized. A vehicle was also seized.

A dramatic takedown unfolded in the area of Westmount Road East and Ottawa Street South. Police indicated that was part of a drug investigation in which five people were arrested. It's not clear if these were the same investigations.

Police say the total value of the seized drugs is almost a quarter of a million dollars, but did not say how much cash or property was seized.

As a result of the investigation, four adults and a young offender were charged with various drug-related offences.