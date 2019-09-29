

CTV Kitchener





A 46-year-old man is facing a number of charges as a result of a traffic stop in Brantford.

His vehicle was pulled over on Highway 403 near Paris Road on September 17.

The officer decided to investigate further and found approximately 2,000 Percocet pills, what’s believed to be purple and white fentanyl, and crystal meth.

The estimated value of the drugs is over $20,000.

Hal Clayton, 46 of Sault Ste. Marie, has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.