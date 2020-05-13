KITCHENER -- Police in Stratford have seized thousands of dollars-worth of drugs after a search warrant was carried out on Tuesday.

Officials say they carried out the warrant on Ontario Street at around 4 p.m.

According to a news release, officers seized 148 grams of meth, 19 grams of cocaine, eight grams of heroin, 13 grams of magic mushrooms and $2,190 in cash.

Police say the total seizure amounts to about $16,000 in street value.

A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences.

Those include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in meth, cocaine and heroin.

Police say the woman was released from custody on an undertaking and is due back in court on Aug. 31. The man was held for a bail hearing.

Neither person's name was released. The charges against them have not been proven in court.