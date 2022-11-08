Police seize $140,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have seized around $140,000 in suspected cannabis, psilocybin, cannabis resin, edibles, vape pens and cash.

On Nov. 1, officers responded to a call for service at a residence in the area of Margaret Avenue and Victoria Street North in Kitchener and discovered an illicit cannabis dispensary in the area, police said.

Police seized the drugs and cash after completing a search warrant.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

