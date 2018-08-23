

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to identify a woman believed to be involved in a theft in Cambridge Saturday.

Police say they received a report of a theft that occurred on Brierdale Road around 12:30 p.m.

A man was in the area when he was approached by an unknown female outside an apartment building.

The man reported that the female stole his cell phone and was last seen running through backyards towards Elgin Street South and Champlain Boulevard.

Police are looking to identify the person in the attached image in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.