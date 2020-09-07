KITCHENER -- A man is being sought by Waterloo regional police after he reportedly approached and sexually assaulted a woman in Waterloo.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street West, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’6, medium build, and last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black face mask, and black track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.