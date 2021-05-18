GUELPH -- A 14-year-old girl has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Hamilton hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Guelph Saturday evening, police say.

Meanwhile, officials are still seeking information about a motor vehicle, a black BMW sedan, that allegedly fled the scene following the crash.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, police said two vehicles were travelling northbound on Woolwich Street at a high rate of speed.

According to Guelph police, one of the vehicles collided head-on with a southbound vehicle near Powell Street before colliding with two parked vehicles while a second southbound vehicle swerved to avoid the collision and hit a third parked vehicle.

A 14-year-old female passenger in the first southbound vehicle was transferred to a Hamilton trauma centre with internal injuries, police said.

Two males in the northbound vehicle involved in the crash were arrested and charged with driving and drug-related offences.

The second northbound vehicle allegedly did not stop. It is described as a black, two-door BMW sedan with under-mounted neon lighting, believed to have sustained minor drive-side damage during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.