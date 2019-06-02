

CTV Kitchener





Haldimand County OPP are asking for the public’s help to find Peter Jarvis.

The 54-year-old has been missing since Friday.

He was last seen at Grand Sports Drive in Cayuga.

Jarvis is described as indigenous, approximately 5’8, black hair, brown eyes, and goatee facial hair.

OPP believe he is operating a 2010 Ford Focus with the license plate CBMY 213 and may have been travelling to the Barrie area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.