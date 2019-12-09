KITCHENER -- Police are looking to speak to a masked man after a bank was robbed in Kitchener on Friday.

Officers responded to the Scotiabank on Highland Road West at about 12:15 p.m.

An unknown man had reportedly gone into the bank and demanded money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

On Monday, police released a photo of a man who they'd like to speak with in connection to the incident.

He was wearing a hooded jacket or sweater and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.