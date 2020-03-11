KITCHENER -- Detectives in Hamilton are looking to speak to any of almost 100 potential witnesses in regard to a weekend shooting at the Urban Lounge.

Police responded to the scene at around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Two people were killed in the shooting, while two more were seriously injured.

One of the victims was 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas of Brantford. Police believe he was the target of the shooting, but have not yet determined a motive.

The other victim has been identified as Rhonda Hornsombath, 25. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours after the shooting happened.

Police say that earlier in the evening, all four victims had attended a memorial service at the Zen Lounge for 33-year-old Carel Douse, a man who was murdered back in May of 2019.

All three suspects in that case were later arrested by police.

Officials say that the possibility of additional shooters hasn't been ruled out yet, but say an original suspect description still stands.

The shooter is described as a black man, approximately five feet 10 inches, possibly in his early-30s, with a thin build and short braids. Police say he was wearing dark pants with a tracksuit-style zip-up jacket.

Police are now imploring anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

They're also asking anyone in the area who has security cameras to check for any suspicious activity that may have been caught.