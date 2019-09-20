

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





On the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Isaiah Macnab, police are asking anyone who knows something about his death to come forward.

Waterloo Regional Police released a video on Twitter containing new photos and footage of the suspects in hopes it may generate some new information.

Continuing to investigate the homicide of Isaiah Macnab, who was shot and killed in Kitchener on September 20, 2018. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or @WaterlooCrime. More information available here: https://t.co/MVH6JrxBLH pic.twitter.com/uYjXyUQ5ch — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 20, 2019

Last year, the 20-year-old was fatally shot on Sept. 20 in the parking lot of a Salvation Army building near Pandora Avenue and King Street in downtown Kitchener.

Investigators are still searching for two men who fled from the scene in a white, four-door Mercedes that had the licence plate BZBP 153 on the day of the shooting.

Officials say the passenger in the vehicle is the person suspected of fatally shooting Macnab.

He is described as being between the ages of 18 and 25 with a thin to medium build.

The motivation for the shooting is still not known.

Family and friends are holding a private candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary.