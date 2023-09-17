Police seek tips in Waterloo break-in investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to, as they continue to investigate a break-and-enter in Waterloo.

On the night of July 20, an unknown male entered a residential unit near Columbia Street West and Residence Road.

Police said personal property was taken, but have not indicated what specifically was taken.

They released the photo of a man on Sunday.

Police said they hope to identify the man and speak with him in connection to the robbery.

Anyone who knows his name is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.