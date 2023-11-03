KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police seek suspect in Kitchener sexual assault

    (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood.

    They said an unknown male grabbed and sexually assaulted a female in the area of Weber Street East and Ross Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., and then fled from the scene.

    He’s described as Black, 5’6”, with a slender build and wearing a navy blue hoodie and black pants.

    Police are asking anyonewho was in the area between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., or who may have dash cam footage, to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191. Video can also be shared online

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News