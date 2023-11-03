Police seek suspect in Kitchener sexual assault

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood.

They said an unknown male grabbed and sexually assaulted a female in the area of Weber Street East and Ross Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., and then fled from the scene.

He’s described as Black, 5’6”, with a slender build and wearing a navy blue hoodie and black pants.

Police are asking anyonewho was in the area between 7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., or who may have dash cam footage, to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191. Video can also be shared online.