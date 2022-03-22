Police seek suspect in Cambridge cannabis store break and enter

A person captured on video breaking into a Cambridge cannabis store is being sought by police.

In media release, Waterloo regional police said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday in the Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Street area of Cambridge. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

He is described as a white man, wearing a camouflage jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a red balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.