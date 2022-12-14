Police seek public’s assistance in locating suspect connected to Cambridge break-ins

Suspect in two Cambridge break-ins on Dec. 3 (WRPS) Suspect in two Cambridge break-ins on Dec. 3 (WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

  • Pedestrian Struck in London’s southwest end

    Witnesses say a female pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.

    Police and EMS at Commissioners Road west near Andover Drive where a pedestrian was struck on Dec. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • IN PHOTOS

    IN PHOTOS | Did you catch the sunrise this morning?

    People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning. The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver