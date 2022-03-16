Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener home
The Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
In a media release, police said the package contained items that the homeowner did not order and “found offensive.” They did not specify further what was inside.
Police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle.
He is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.
The vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2013 Volvo XC70 grey or tan in colour.
Russian forces destroy Mariupol theatre where hundreds sought shelter and flagged children inside
Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word 'children' written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
London, Ont. police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs
Two London, Ont. residents are charged after police seized firearms, ammunition and drugs as part of an investigation on Wednesday.
14-Storey high rise apartment building approved for main intersection in St. Thomas, Ont.
Phase 2 of a new development in the heart of St. Thomas, Ont. has received conditional approval from the city’s site plan committee.
Three southwestern Ontario men charged during Woodstock, Ont. human trafficking investigation
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged three individuals as part of a human trafficking investigation.
'No immediate plans' to reopen Market Buffet at Caesars Windsor
For people looking for endless bites at one of Windsor's largest buffets, they will likely have to wait a while.
'It's a perfect storm': Fuel costs expected to make air travel, cruises more expensive
Travel industry insiders believe a perfect storm of pent up demand, loosened COVID-19 restrictions and soaring fuel prices will eventually lead to increased travel fares.
COVID 'uptick' found in Windsor-Essex wastewater
Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj doesn’t want to be an alarmist, but two indicators are injecting a bit of reality into his day.
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP joins federal Conservative leadership race
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison is officially joining the race Conservative party leadership.
Georgian College supporting students, staff impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Georgian College is trying to ease some of the burdens placed on current and former Ukrainian and Russian students and staff impacted by what’s going on overseas.
Alliston Honda plant receives $1.38 billion to upgrade operations
A division of Honda Canada Inc. is spending $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment that includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
Sudbury’s GOVA buses will soon be equipped with screens to improve rider experience
The City of Greater Sudbury says adding screens to buses is just one way it’s hoping to improve the experience for riders.
Kemptville, Ont. church bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
Thirty Ukrainian refugees have fled the country during Russia's invasion with the help of the SouthGate Church in Kemptville, Ont.
Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police went door to door on Russell Avenue Wednesday afternoon, typically the location for St. Patrick's Day festivities.
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
WHO puts approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine on hold due to tobacco industry ties: report
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Quebec-based pharmaceutical firm Medicago is facing a hurdle in the approval process at the WHO due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
'It's heartbreaking': N.S. court reviews video evidence in negligence re-trial
The final hours of Cory Rogers’s life were the focus at the re-trial of two Halifax police special constables Wednesday.
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
Winnipeg's mayor renews calls for public inquiry after judge rules former city CAO accepted $327,000 bribe
The City of Winnipeg has won a court case against its former Chief Administrative Officer Phil Sheegl, prompting Winnipeg’s mayor to renew calls for a public inquiry into the matter.
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
102 Avenue bike lanes closed at 116 Street for EPCOR repairs, groups call for more consultation
A manhole will be installed in the intersection of 116 Street and 102 Avenue for maintenance of the main sewer lines.
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunch
Industry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
Metro Vancouver eateries raise $10,000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
With multiple family members trapped in Mariupol, a city under siege in Ukraine, Sergiy Kuznietsov is having a hard time concentrating on running the three Ukrainian eateries he and his wife own and operate in Metro Vancouver.
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yet
For the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.