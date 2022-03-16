Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener home

The Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.

In a media release, police said the package contained items that the homeowner did not order and “found offensive.” They did not specify further what was inside.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle.

He is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2013 Volvo XC70 grey or tan in colour.