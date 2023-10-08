Police seek Kitchener robbery suspect

Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say took place Saturday at a store in Kitchener.

    According to police, officers responded to the area of Victoria Street South and Westmount Road West around 8:35 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

    Police say a male armed with a knife entered the store and demanded cash from an employee.

    He then stole an unknown amount of cash before running away towards Mooregate Crescent.

    No one was injured.

    The suspect is described as a 6’ tall Black male, wearing a surgical mask, black baseball cap, an orange jacket and white and black shoes.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

