Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen in Kitchener.

There is concern for 15-year-old Katie Goodmurphy's wellbeing, according to the WRPS Twitter account.

MISSING: Katie GOODMURPHY, 15, was last seen in Kitchener. There are concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777. pic.twitter.com/zloSi4n1kM — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 17, 2019

Police say Goodmurphy is known to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.