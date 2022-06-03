Police seek driver who struck 15-year-old cyclist on Hwy 89

Wellington County OPP are hoping the public can help them identify a driver who struck a 15-year-old cyclist on Highway 89.

The teen and a 17-year-old were riding their bikes around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday near the hamlet of Conn, just east of Mount Forest.

Police said a grey four-door sedan, heading west on Highway 89, hit the 15-year-old.

The teen was thrown from their bike and police said they had "potentially life threatening injuries."

The driver left the scene, leaving behind debris on the asphalt.

Police said the car may be an older model Grand Marquis or Lincoln-style sedan with body damage.

It was last seen heading west on Highway 89.

Witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.