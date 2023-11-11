Police seek driver in hit and run investigation

Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them with a Kitchener hit and run investigation.

It happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 3 in a parking lot at Highland Road West and Lawrence Avenue.

Police said 25-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did not stay at the scene of the collision.

Police shared photos of a vehicle on Friday.

Waterloo regional police are trying to identify the driver of this vehicle in connection to a hit and run investigation. (Source: WRPS)

They said they wanted to speak the owner or driver as part of their investigation.

Police did not share any specifics about the vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.