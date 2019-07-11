

Police are imploring the public for dash cam video in connection to the weekend sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Brybeck Crescent at around 8 p.m. on July 6.

There, police say she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted. The girl was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man, between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a white baseball hat and a grey, striped t-shirt.

Now, officials are asking the public for dash cam video to help with their investigation.

If you were in the area of Belmont Avenue and Karn Street in Kitchener between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and have a dashboard camera, police are asking you to contact them.