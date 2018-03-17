Police say they’re seeing a major increase in the number of people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo’s university district, with crowds spilling onto Ezra Avenue and dozens of private parties reported in the area.

While security guards outnumbered revelers in the university area for most of the morning, crowds grew as temperatures passed the freezing mark and the clock ticket closer to 12 p.m.

At that point, Insp. Mike Haffner of Waterloo Regional Police told reporters, it was clear there was a “significant increase” from the record 15,000 people who had partied in the university area one year earlier.

Haffner said police were aware of 30 private parties in the area, with some properties hosting as many as 300 people, as well as reports of people jumping off of balconies and rooftops.

“We’re concerned about their safety,” he said.

Ezra Avenue has been closed to traffic. Officers attempting to keep #spd2018 attendees on sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/2U450kFm6t — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 17, 2018

Shortly before 10 a.m., police said, one woman was nearly struck by a vehicle after walking into traffic in the university district.

Robert Crossan, the deputy chief of Region of Waterloo EMS, said call volume in the university area as of 2 p.m. was around the same level as the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day, when 69 calls resulted in 44 people being taken to hospital.

“Every single one of (today’s calls) is alcohol-involved,” Crossan said, describing the situations as people being “far too intoxicated to leave on their own” but not seriously injured.

Alcohol seized from packed vehicle headed to Ezra Avenue #SPD2018 gathering. All 6 occupants of vehicle were 18. pic.twitter.com/cbwT4BrNnn — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) March 17, 2018

Traditionally, the student parties spill onto Ezra Avenue and police end up closing the street. Police had been hoping to crack down on the street party before it started this year, although they relented around noon and closed the road to traffic. Two dump trucks were brought in from the City of Waterloo to protect against the possibility of a vehicle intentionally being driven into the crowd.

“We want people to celebrate. We want people to have fun,” Haffnersaid at a morning media briefing.

“We’re just encouraging those that may want to come to Ezra … to go to a licensed establishment (or) enjoy the day at a private residence.”

In addition to bringing in more officers than usual for St. Patrick’s Day, Waterloo Regional Police had called in specialized crowd control support from Peel Regional Police. Haffner declined to provide the number of officers assigned to the university area.

Police also charged three University of Guelph students after pulling over an allegedly speeding pickup truck in Waterloo. Charges included unlawful alcohol possession, failure to use seatbelts and driving without insurance or a valid permit.

“We want those that may be coming to Waterloo today to celebrate St. Patrick Day at this unsanctioned gathering to be safe, be smart, and most importantly be respectful,” Haffner said.

In addition to patrolling the university district, police were stopping buses on their way into town to search for open liquor or other illegal activity, and breaking up unlicensed keg parties when they were reported.

Four Markham residents were arrested in Cambridge after being stopped in a vehicle that, police say, was on its way to the party in Waterloo. According to police, there were illegal drugs in the vehicle and its driver was suspended.

Crossan said paramedics were giving students a message of looking after each other to help avoid medical emergencies before things got out of hand.

“When people get overly intoxicated and they wander away from their friends and fall asleep somewhere, that’s a major concern for us,” he said.

Many private landlords in the university area had hired extra security for Saturday. Some landlords were also enforcing legally dubious limits on the number of guests allowed in their buildings.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani