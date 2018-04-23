

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are searching for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured in Haldimand County.

Police say a passerby found an injured man inside a vehicle on its side well off the roadway on River Road in South Cayuga on Saturday.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say through their investigation they have determined the vehicle had left the road and collided with a culvert before rolling over.

River Road was closed for a couple of hours for the police investigation.

Police are still investigating and are asking any witnesses to come forward.