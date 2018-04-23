Featured
Police searching for witnesses following serious collision
OPP cars
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 9:57AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 23, 2018 9:58AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured in Haldimand County.
Police say a passerby found an injured man inside a vehicle on its side well off the roadway on River Road in South Cayuga on Saturday.
The man was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say through their investigation they have determined the vehicle had left the road and collided with a culvert before rolling over.
River Road was closed for a couple of hours for the police investigation.
Police are still investigating and are asking any witnesses to come forward.