A woman was knocked off of her bike when she was hit by a car on Thursday morning.

Police responded to Notre Dame Drive in Baden around 11:20.

They say the cyclist, in her 60s, was clipped by the vehicle’s mirror. The car drove off.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.

There were no witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize a four-door grey Honda sedan in the area to contact them.