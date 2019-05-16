Featured
Police searching for vehicle that knocked over cyclist
A WRPS cruiser seen on Notre Dame Drive on May 16, 2019. (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:28PM EDT
A woman was knocked off of her bike when she was hit by a car on Thursday morning.
Police responded to Notre Dame Drive in Baden around 11:20.
They say the cyclist, in her 60s, was clipped by the vehicle’s mirror. The car drove off.
The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.
There were no witnesses.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize a four-door grey Honda sedan in the area to contact them.