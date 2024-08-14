KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for two teens after alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo

    wrps waterloo regional police generic
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two teenagers after a store employee said they assaulted her and hurled racial slurs.

    The female employee said two unknown youths entered a business near Erb Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

    The employee said she was assaulted after she told the pair to leave.

    No one was hurt during the incident.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News