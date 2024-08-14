Police searching for two teens after alleged hate-motivated assault in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two teenagers after a store employee said they assaulted her and hurled racial slurs.
The female employee said two unknown youths entered a business near Erb Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
The employee said she was assaulted after she told the pair to leave.
No one was hurt during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
