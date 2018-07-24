

CTV Kitchener





Two vehicles collided in Elmira at Arthur Street and Listowell Road around 1:30 p.m.

A car and a transport truck were involved.

The female of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the truck rear-ended the car and left the scene.

It was last seen heading south on Arthur Street.

The suspect is unknown, as is the damage to the vehicles.

Police describe the transport truck as red with a silver cattle-like trailer of unknown make.

WRPS have asked for the Ontario Provincial Police's help in identifying and locating the truck.