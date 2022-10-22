Police searching for three suspects in Simcoe home invasion

Norfolk County OPP are looking for three men wanted for a home invasion in Simcoe, Norfolk County.

At 3:19 a.m. on Saturday, the occupants of a Highland Avenue home were allegedly woken up by three men armed with handguns. Police say the suspects demanded property and assaulted one of the occupants. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say a white coloured vehicle that was parked outside the home was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers searched the area with dogs and the members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, but could not find the suspects or the vehicle.

The suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s with slim builds. Police said all are around 5 feet 5 inches tall.

One was wearing roundish black framed glasses.

Police believe the home invasion was targeted and not random. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact police.