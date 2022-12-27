Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
In a news release issued Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they received a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Chalmers Street South around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21.
WRPS said the victim’s vehicle was left running in the driveway when it was stolen. The victim’s cell phone and wallet were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
According to WRPS, the suspect used the victim’s bank cards to make several fraudulent purchases throughout Guelph and Aberfoyle.
The abandoned vehicle was recovered in Guelph by police on Nov. 22 but the public is being asked to help identify the man in newly released photos.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
