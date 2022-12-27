Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft

The man that police are looking to identify in connection to a car theft on Nov.21 in Cambridge. (WRPS) The man that police are looking to identify in connection to a car theft on Nov.21 in Cambridge. (WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver