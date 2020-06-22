WATERLOO -- Guelph Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery of a 17-year-old.

The incident was first reported to officials on Friday. The victim says he and a small group of friends were at an area near Wellington Street West and Hanlon Parkway when they noticed two men in the area.

As the group was preparing to leave, one of the men reportedly approached them holding rocks in his hands and demanded they give him their property.

A short fight allegedly broke out between the man and victim before the suspect claimed to have a weapon.

The 17-year-old then dropped his backpack and got away with his friends, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a white man with dirty blonde hair, a buzz cut, around six feet tall, and roughly 30 years old.

The friend of the suspect is described as a while man, roughly six feet tall, and also around 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.