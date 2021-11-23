Police searching for suspect in Kitchener fire
Police have released an image of a man who is a suspect in a Kitchener fire (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -
Police say they're looking for a suspect in a fire in Kitchener over the weekend.
Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Pandora Avenue South around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21. According to a news release, a fire started between a shed and building, spreading to both structures.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark jacket with multiple layers, camouflage pants and a baseball cap. He was last seen carrying a large duffle bag.
There were no physical injuries as a result of the fire.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.