WATERLOO -- A suspect in an armed robbery of a pharmacy is currently at large.

Brantford Police were called to a pharmacy robbery in the area of Colborne and Dalhousie Streets around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They say a male suspect had his face concealed entered and hid behind the counter with what appeared to be a pellet rifle.

He demanded fentanyl and hydromorphone from staff who complied, according to officials.

Police add that the man fled on a bicycle after a confrontation with a customer.

Pharmacy customers and staff were unharmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, around 5'8, average build, wearing a black jacket, hoodie, blue jeans, a green baseball cap, and carrying a red hiking backpack.

The suspect was seen in a surveillance video riding a red or maroon mountain bike to flee the scene.

Brantford Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.