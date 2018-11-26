

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Cambridge over the weekend.

They say the 34-year-old woman was walking in the area of Lowell Street South and Elliott Street around 4 a.m. Saturday, when she was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect then attempted to sexually assault her and a weapon was shown.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police say the man is described as white, between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine, with a medium to large build and small eyes and a straggly beard.

He was wearing a black winter coat, black gloves, a blue toque and dark pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.