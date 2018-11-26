Featured
Police searching for suspect after alleged sexual assault
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 2:42PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Cambridge over the weekend.
They say the 34-year-old woman was walking in the area of Lowell Street South and Elliott Street around 4 a.m. Saturday, when she was approached by an unknown man.
The suspect then attempted to sexually assault her and a weapon was shown.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.
Police say the man is described as white, between five-foot-six and five-foot-nine, with a medium to large build and small eyes and a straggly beard.
He was wearing a black winter coat, black gloves, a blue toque and dark pants.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.