Featured
Police searching for suspect after adult store broken into
Police are looking to identify this suspect after a Stag Shop in Kitchener was broken into. (Source: WRPS)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Police are looking for a suspect after a Stag Shop in Kitchener was broken into.
Officers responded to the overnight break-in on Sept. 19 on Manitou Drive.
That's when they say a man entered the store and stole merchandise.
They say he's believed to be related to several other breaks and enter in the area over the past three weeks.
Two stills from video surveillance were provided as police investigate.
Anyone with information regarding this break-in is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.