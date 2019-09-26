

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a suspect after a Stag Shop in Kitchener was broken into.

Officers responded to the overnight break-in on Sept. 19 on Manitou Drive.

That's when they say a man entered the store and stole merchandise.

They say he's believed to be related to several other breaks and enter in the area over the past three weeks.

Two stills from video surveillance were provided as police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this break-in is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.