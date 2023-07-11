Police searching for racing drivers who allegedly caused rollovers on Hwy. 403

Police are searching for two drivers who they say caused multiple rollovers on Highway 403 in Brant County, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to a crash on the highway near Sunnyridge Road, east of Brantford at 1:32 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles had left the roadway and rolled over. A six-year-old passenger from one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the drivers of a black racing style motorcycle and a white Honda sport-style sedan were aggressively driving in the westbound lanes and were directly involved in the collision.

The drivers of the motorcycle and sedan did not stay on scene after the collision.

Police ask anyone with more information or dash camera footage to contact them.