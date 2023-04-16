Police searching for possible armed suspect in Cambridge

Regional police are warning the public about a possible armed suspect at large in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted Sunday at 2:20 p.m. about an increased police presence in the area of Arthur Fach Drive and Coulthard Boulevard for a weapons investigation.

Police are searching for a possible armed suspect who is described as a 24-year-old man with a heavy build, brown hair, black shirt and dark jeans.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact them.

This story will be updated.