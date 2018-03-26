

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two-vehicle crash near Breslau on Sunday evening.

Police say a car was trying to pass a pickup truck on Ebycrest Road around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, the car and pickup collided, causing the car to roll onto its roof.

Police say the pickup truck, only described as black, fled the scene.

The driver and passenger in the car both suffered minor injuries.

Ebycrest Road was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Police are still looking for the truck and are asking anyone with any information to phone them.