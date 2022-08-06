Police searching for person in images following Cambridge disturbance

Images of a person Waterloo regional police are looking to talk to. (Source: WRPS) (Aug. 6, 2022) Images of a person Waterloo regional police are looking to talk to. (Source: WRPS) (Aug. 6, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver