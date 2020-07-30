KITCHENER -- Police spent Thursday searching for a possible weapon linked to a homicide in Wilmot Township.

A man was found dead in a farm field near St. Agatha early Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, investigators had a search warrant for a home on the property, allowing police to search for more evidence.

It's not clear if a weapon was involved, but investigators are looking for more clues about what led to the murder.

Police were dressed head to toe in protective suits while searching the property on Erb's Road.

"Possibly a weapon that may have been used, to further this investigation," said Ashley Dietrich with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Court documents obtained by CTV News show the accused is 33-year-old Alex Lopez Noriega. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the accused left the scene on foot and was arrested near Charles Street in Kitchener.

Noriega was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was upgraded.

Police said the victim suffered from significant head trauma.

"Evidence was gathered which led investigators to upgrade the charge to first-degree murder," Dietrich said.

The court documents said the victim was Luis Gabriel Cahuec Moran. Police said the accused and victim were living in Wilmot Township.

"I don't know the specific details surrounding the relationship, I just know they were known to each other," Dietrich said.

A woman who lives nearby told CTV News she encountered what she described as a suspicious man about a kilometre from the property hours before police discovered the dead man in the field.

She said the man was standing outside her building in St. Agatha, talking to her neighbour around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. She said her neighbour offered to call the man a cab, but he seemed upset and afraid they were going to call the police.

The man allegedly said he wanted to go to downtown Kitchener, but left the area on foot.

She said she's contacted Crime Stoppers after hearing about the homicide.

The accused is due back in court again on Friday.