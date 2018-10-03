

CTV Kitchener





Bruce Peninsula OPP received reports of a missing female and her one-year-old son.

Brianna Holt, 27, and her son Shiloh were last seen on Oct. 2 at around 3:00 p.m.

They were at the Sauble Falls Provincial Park on Sauble Falls Road, South Bruce Peninsula.

Holt is believed to be driving a beige Ford Escape with Tennessee license plate number E69 32W.

She was last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, a pink sweater, a brown Columbia windbreaker, a black head wrap and green Puma sneakers.

She is described as being five feet eight inches, 150 pounds with medium black hair and brown eyes.

Police would like to locate the missing parties to check on their well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruce Peninsula OPP or Crime Stoppers.