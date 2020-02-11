KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen leaving his home in Waterloo.

Police say 16-year-old Braydon McDonald was last seen on Feb. 8 around 8:30 p.m.

He is described as 130 lbs. around 5’7” tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.