Police searching for missing Waterloo teenager
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 9:52PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for 16-year-old Braydon McDonald seen here. (Source: @WRPSToday)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a missing teenage boy who was last seen leaving his home in Waterloo.
Police say 16-year-old Braydon McDonald was last seen on Feb. 8 around 8:30 p.m.
He is described as 130 lbs. around 5’7” tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.
