Police searching for missing man last seen in New Hamburg
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:19AM EST
Richard Cressman (Twitter/@WRPSToday).
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a 67-year-old man who was reported to be last seen in New Hamburg.
Richard Cressman is described as white, around six feet fall, with grey hair, and a mustache, according to a tweet posted by police at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say Cressman was last seen in a navy jacket, blue jeans and possibly a baseball cap.
Officials did not specify when Cressman was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.