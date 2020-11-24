KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a 67-year-old man who was reported to be last seen in New Hamburg.

Richard Cressman is described as white, around six feet fall, with grey hair, and a mustache, according to a tweet posted by police at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Cressman was last seen in a navy jacket, blue jeans and possibly a baseball cap.

Officials did not specify when Cressman was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.